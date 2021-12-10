PBDSB Bukit Begunan candidate aims to ensure equal treatment for Dayak community

KUCHING (Dec 10): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) Bukit Begunan candidate Entusa Imam wants to ensure the Dayak community receives the same treatment as other races in the state.

He claimed the Dayak community is treated unfairly in terms of scholarships as well as employment in public service.

Entusa said this issue affects all the Dayaks in the state and not confined to those in Bukit Begunan alone.

“PBDSB is not trying to take the rights from other races. We are aiming to ensure the rights of the Dayak community in Sarawak are well taken care of, ” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday.

On the aspect of development, Entusa said Bukit Begunan is lacking in terms of local economic activities especially in agriculture, which affects the livelihoods of the longhouse folk.

He said if he is elected, he would work with the relevant government agencies to provide the longhouse folk with explanations and training on how to improve on crops production – which in turn would help to improve the their household economy.

He added that other amenities and infrastructure such as clean water supply, roads, education facilities as well as Internet connectivity are also lacking in the constituency.

“I will look into areas that have yet to be supplied with clean water and this is also my priority. For example, areas such as in Tanjung Bijat and up to Stumbin – (where clean water) has yet to be supplied there.

“There is water, but sometimes there’s no water and sometimes ‘red water’ comes out of the pipe,” he said.

He also aims to improve on the education facilities as it is one of the main items in PBDSB’s manifesto.

He said there are schools in some areas in Bukit Gebunan that have yet to have basic amenities such as roads.

“I also heard from the teachers and the Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs) that the schools are in a very sad condition and it is not conducive for the children to study. That must be amended immediately. Although the previous state government said that they will rectify it, but (the implementation) is very slow.

“Internet connectivity in some areas such as in Tanjung Bijat and Bukit Balau is very poor. The communications tower was built, but the villagers still cannot get proper Internet access.

“This is troubling especially for students as during Covid-19 pandemic they have to study at home. Some of them do not have access to Internet, so they are deprived of their education. It will also be my priority to (rectify) it,” he said.

Entusa will be facing current incumbent Datuk Mong Dagang of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate Norina Umoi Utot, and Vinton Langgang of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) during the state polls this Dec 18.

The former police officer previously contested for Balai Ringin as an Independent candidate in the 2016 state election against PBDSB candidate Pok Ungkut, Nicholas Mujah Ason of PKR and current incumbent Datuk Snowdan Lawan. Snowdan won with a majority of 2,039 votes.