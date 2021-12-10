PBK candidate pledges to provide, upgrade utilities for resettlement areas in Senadin if elected

MIRI (Dec 10): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) pledges to provide and upgrade basic necessities and utilities for the residents in resettlement areas in Senadin if elected as the representative this 12th State Election.

Its candidate for Senadin, Eric Ngieng, expressed his dissatisfaction over the livelihood of those residents, particularly the hardcore poor.

“For instance, the Tudan Desaras resettlement area where it was allocated for families from squatters. It would be better if the government could provide the utilities first before asking them to move in,” he told a press conference today at the PBK Operation Room.

However, he said that what PBK saw was that these families were asked to move to empty lots that were allocated to them.

“If the government is sincere and keen to help them, they should do better rather than giving them an empty piece of land but they failed to provide the basic human needs,” said Ngieng.

Ngieng will be contesting against Senadin incumbent Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, who is GPS-SUPP candidate.