Penguang: After pulling out of race, Ali Biju must now support Friday Belik on campaign trail

MIRI (Dec 10): Krian incumbent Datuk Ali Biju, who has relented not to defend the seat as an independent candidate, must now work to ensure Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Friday Belik wins the seat, said Datu Dr Penguang Manggil.

“He should render his support to GPS to reciprocate GPS’s kind gesture in supporting PN (Perikatan Nasional) in helming the federal government,” the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) vice-president told The Borneo Post.

Yesterday, Ali, who is from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), announced his withdrawal from the race.

“I humbly and sincerely withdraw as the Krian candidate and will give full support to Friday.

“I urge all voters in Krian, Kalaka, and Kabong located in the Saratok parliamentary seat to give full support to GPS candidates,” Ali said in a statement.

He said he realised contesting as an independent could adversely affect relations between PN and GPS.

“I have gotten advice from Bersatu’s top leadership and a guarantee from Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, the Perikatan chairman, regarding the consensus achieved between Perikatan and (Datuk Patinggi) Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg as GPS chairman.

“I’m confident that this cooperation is to maintain and strengthen good relations between Perikatan and GPS,” he added.

On Facebook, Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan thanked Ali for announcing his decision to withdraw from the race.

Wan Saiful said Ali’s sacrifice proved he is big-hearted leader who appreciates the bigger national political objective held by the party, despite the strong grassroots support.

He said the sacrifice would further strengthen PN and GPS in facing the 15th general election.

Under election law, no withdrawal is allowed after the objection period ended during nomination day on Dec 6.

As such, Ali’s name would still be on the ballot paper.

According to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliament) Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, Ali could still win in Krian if constituents were to vote for him on Dec 18.

Ali’s move to stand as an Independent had irked Abang Johari, who voiced his displeasure as Muhyiddin had pledged Bersatu would not contest, but would instead back GPS in the state election.