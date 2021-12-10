Police reports lodged against letter alleging Telian Laut PBB members quit party

MUKAH (Dec 10): Police received six reports from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Telian Laut regarding a signed letter that alleged members had quit the party.

According to Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias, the matter was found out by a complainant on Dec 4, 2021 when one of the party’s former committee members shared a screenshot of a signed letter with their names on it via WhatsApp.

“The complainant found out that the signature on the letter was not his and suspected someone had falsified the signatures of all 25 persons named in the list,” he said.

He said so far, Mukah police headquarter has received six police reports and will open an investigation paper.

It is expected that more PBB Tellian Laut members would come forward to lodge a police report on the matter.

At the same time, the public are advised not to speculate on the issue.