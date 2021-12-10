PSB proposes four DCM posts, Cabinet appointments by consultation

This article is paid content

KUCHING (Dec 10): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has pledged to create four deputy chief minister’s (DCMs) posts if it is given the mandate during the 12th state election to form the next state government.

It said in its manifesto that to eradicate and avoid corruption, the manipulation and abuse of political power and the lack of accountability under the current political structure, the Sarawak Constitution has to be amended.

Besides the four deputy chief minister’s post, PSB proposed amending the constitution to provide for a chief minister (CM) whose Cabinet members are appointed by consultation with the DCMs and at least by a majority decision of the CM and the four deputies combined.

It said each of the main ethnic groups – Dayaks, Malays/Melanau and Chinese – and a cluster of minority native groups in Sarawak shall be entitled to at least one position of either the CM or DCM post, regardless of political background or position.

“Each ethnic group (or a cluster) shall have at least one minister or deputy or assistant minister appointed or identified to represent them in the Cabinet.

“To avoid cronyism and ensure transparency and fair representation of government, cabinet and public sectors and government authorities or bodies will be fairly and equally represented meritoriously not only by ethnic backgrounds but also by different regions or areas across Sarawak,” the party said.

It also said it would place the Sarawak State Treasury directly under the Cabinet and sits outside and apart from the CM and the DCMs who would not hold any state finance ministerial office or positions.

“We will ensure that the composition of the civil service and statutory bodies is a true reflection of the diverse racial mix in Sarawak as far as possible.

“As a start, we will revoke the delegation of power from the Public Services Commission to the Chief Minister, making it truly independent. We will take steps to make sure that the PSC is truly a multiracial body.

“Without compromising the principle of meritocracy, not less than 20 per cent of Government servant positions shall be reserved for each of the categorised ethnic group to encourage diversity and participation with fair and equitable distribution at each level of seniority,” it said.

As a first step, PSB said 50 per cent of councilors in the municipal and rural councils are to be elected by their respective residents.

PSB is contesting in 70 seats in the state polls.