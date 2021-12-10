PSB will grant MRP, RTP funds to all state constituencies if it forms next state gov’t, says Kota Sentosa candidate

KUCHING (Dec 10): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) will grant Minor Rural Project (MRP) and Rural Transformation Projects (RTP) funds to every constituency regardless of the inclination of their elected representatives’ political beliefs if the party forms the next state government, said its Kota Sentosa’s candidate Datuk Lau Pang Heng.

“All appointed community leaders will work for the government for all people, and not political parties. PSB has the resources to form the next government as we have 70 candidates contesting in the state election. We ask voters to support and endorse PSB.

“Sarawak is ranked third in having the highest number of poor families in Malaysia. This is despite the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) former government’s claim that Sarawak has a reserve of RM31 billion.

“Feedback from members of the public in Kota Sentosa asked why Sarawak, having rich resources, is ranked third poorest in Malaysia? Is there a leadership issue in Sarawak? If it is due to the leadership problem, Sarawak needs to have a change of leadership on December 18,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the party’s manifesto and commitment highlighted that the PSB government will stem out corruption with fair play and transparency.

Lau also informed that voters in Kota Sentosa are very happy to learn of PSB’s manifesto and commitment that qualified citizens with disabilities and handicaps, requiring special care will be provided with a Caretaking Allowance of RM1,200 per month.

In addition, he said to encourage independence and self-respect, qualified senior citizens are to be granted RM600 per month of living allowance and accorded with special status to enjoy discount privileges and assistance in their daily living.

Lau said to encourage more Sarawakians to work in Sarawak, during and after the Covid-19 pandemic period, employers will be entitled to an incentive of RM6,000 per year for every Sarawakian employed in the state having wages or salary of less than RM3,000 per month for five years and reviewed thereafter.

Furthermore, he said parents were very happy to learn of a PSB-led government’s commitment to providing scholarships for eligible Sarawakian students for their education fees, including students with one parent residing and working in the state.

“The PSB government is committed to providing 100 per cent scholarships for local Sarawak universities and colleges. Due to the non-availability of courses of study or vacancies in the state, the future PSB government will provide 100 per cent scholarships for students to study in Malaysia, outside Sarawak.

“If there is non-availability of courses of study or vacancies in Malaysia, and the student needs to study overseas, the PSB government is committed to providing 50 per cent scholarships to cover the course fees,” he said.

Lau said teachers in independent Chinese schools, teaching and non-teaching staff of unaided and vernacular schools, mission schools, lodge schools, and kindergartens will be fully funded by the federal or the state government under PSB.

“PSB aims to redeem Sarawak’s education autonomy from the federal government. This is stated in the Malaysia Agreement (MA63),” he said.

On another note, Lau pointed out that the Barisan Nasional (BN), now GPS, has ruled Sarawak for more than 50 years, and since 1974 after the Petroleum Development Act was approved by parliament, Sarawak has obtained only five per cent of the oil and gas revenue.

“We gave 95 per cent of the revenue to the Federal government or Petronas. BN/GPS government also allowed Sarawak to lose the Sea Territory from 12 nautical miles to three nautical miles in 2012.

“Voters are asking why Sarawak leaders are so toothless and do not dare to speak up in Parliament and demand the immediate return of Sarawak’s rights.

“The time for action to change has come. The people have had enough of empty promises. Sarawak needs new leadership to bring us into the future. We urge all Sarawakians to arise and make their voices heard on December 18,” he said.