Pujut needs rep that can get development funds, says Councillor Chin

MIRI (Dec 10): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Pujut branch secretary Councillor Chin Fook Kim said the N74 Pujut constituency needs to elect a people’s representative from the ruling party that can obtain funds for the development of the constituency.

He said the drainage system at many locations in the constituency requires the elected representatives to obtain funding for upgrading so as to prevent residents from facing flash floods especially during the monsoon season.

Chin disclosed that the council has been receiving complaints about flooding in multiple districts at every rainy season.

“The city council has always been facing flooding problems. However, the urban area of Miri is quite large, and the council has limited funds. Every penny is spent on it.

“For the past five years under the leadership of City Mayor Adam Yii, MCC has set strict operating standards for contractors and strict supervision of their daily operations to ensure that their services meet the required standards.

“Any contractor who does not meet the standard will not be paid by the city council. All the conditions have been clearly stipulated in their contract. This is one of the policies that benefited the people after Adam Yii became the City Mayor,” he said in a statement.

In view of this, Chin said Pujut voters need to elect a representative from the ruling party who can bring in funding for the constituency as it is impossible to upgrade the drainage system in a short time with limited funding.

“The people’s livelihood problems caused by floods are a serious matter as it may also involve damages to the residents’ properties.

“Thus, handling these problems is also one of the primary responsibilities of being a people’s representative, so that the people can live and work in peace and contentment,” he said.

Chin also expressed his appreciation to Mayor Yii for including the upgrading of the Pujut drainage system into his election manifesto.

“The city council has always done its best to maintain and repair drains throughout the city. They had never ignored any complaints or requests from the people.

“However, the council has limited funds. Therefore, a competent representative is required to obtain extra funding for a series of actions, including drainage improvement plans,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chin said he disagreed with a remark by DAP’s candidate for Pujut, Alan Ling, that the maintenance of a constituency’s drainage system is not the responsibility of an assemblyman.

Ling in a recent press conference said drainage problems should not be the main function of an assemblyman but it is something that should be resolved by the local councillors and the local authority under the Ministry of Local Government and Housing.

“We are ADUN (assemblymen). We attend assembly meetings. We are the policy makers. Voters in Pujut voted for a policy maker. All these (drainage issues) are the responsibility of councillors and the local authority. This must be made clear,” Ling said during the press conference.

In view of this, Chin urged all candidates from the various political parties contesting in this 12th Sarawak Election to stop making statements that can mislead voters.

“They should instead put forward plans on how to use good governance as the basis for the post-election plan, so that voters can make appropriate choices and vote wisely,” he said.