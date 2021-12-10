Willie urges other Bersatu members contesting in Sarawak polls to withdraw

SERIAN (Dec 10): Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin has urged Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) members contesting as Independent candidates to withdraw from contesting in the 12th Sarawak Election.

He said that their candidacy should not have happened as advised by Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, adding that the decision for Bersatu to not contest in the state polls was an agreement between Muhyiddin and GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“We in the party level must listen to his (Muhyiddin) advice so that Bersatu can provide support and assist GPS in winning the election.

“As such, wee need to see a collaboration between the two parties that can bring about political stability in the state as well as federal level,” he said at a press conference after officiating the Jelajah Agrikomoditi Keluarga Malaysia at Kampung Pichin here today.

Willie was commenting on Datuk Ali Biju who withdrew his candidacy from defending Krian in the 12th state polls.

Meanwhile, Willie said that he is eager to help and fully support the GPS candidates contesting in state constituencies under his parliamentary constituency, namely Tarat, Serembu and Mambong.

“That is my stand to support GPS and always respect the party’s decision,” he said.

When asked about the perception that the party’s stance was unfair to Ali Biju, Willie explained that in politics, the word ‘justice’ is almost non-existent.

“I was with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), but after we won (14th General Election), we were cut off. During the party election with 13,000 members signing up, no action was taken, so where is the justice?

“Actually in politics, justice is very rhetorical, and as politicians we dignify and empower that rhetoric to become a reality,” he said.

However, Willie believed that Ali Biju should not be prevented to defend his seat.

“But we have to look at a bigger framework and a broader picture of the political scenario in the future,” he added.