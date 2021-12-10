Yii: Rocket on Christmas tree not confusing Christians

KUCHING (Dec 10): A Democratic Action Party (DAP) rocket symbol on a Christmas Tree with a rocket symbol at the tip put by Democratic Action Party (DAP) Batu Kawah candidate Kelvin Yii at the Batu Kawah Waterfront should not be construed as an affront and confusing to Christians.

Yii said he had erected this beautifully decorated and lighted Christmas tree to celebrate the joyous festive season and sharing of joy, love and togetherness of the people in Batu Kawah and Kuching.

“In Sarawak, one of the things that we treasure the most, is coming together to celebrate festivals like Hari Raya, Chinese New Year, Gawai and Deepavali is regardless of race and religion or background.

“Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) have often said all religious sensitivities are only happening in Semenanjung Malaysia and the people they see certain symbols and get confused, and this will not happen in Sarawak because we are different,” he told reporters in a press conference at DAP headquarters here yesterday (Dec 9).

“Sad to say, since the tree was erected, we have been receiving calls non-stop from my political opponents that they insist on this tree being taken down.

“They said that by putting up this tree, we are confusing the Christians in Sarawak because apparently there is a rocket symbol on it.

“I am a Christian and I am not confused. This is a celebration of togetherness,” said the Bandar Kuching member of parliament.

He is also unhappy that some people had sabotaged his tree by cutting some of the connecting wires to the lights and removed a “present box”.