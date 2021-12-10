Sabah’s feature film project wins main prize

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 10): Sabah’s feature film project has won the Singapore ATF (Asia TV Forum & Market) Pitch 2021.

Apart from winning the main cash prize, local filmmakers Nova Goh and Ryan Ong will now have the golden opportunity to work with G.H.Y Culture & Media to produce the film.

G.H.Y Culture & Media was the co-producer of the highly-acclaimed Chinese drama “Little Nyonya”, which was released on iQIYI in 2020.

The pitch panel stated that the movie industry has been slow ever since the pandemic started.

Despite this, they were pleased with the quality shown by the shortlisted filmmakers, especially Goh and Ong’s heart-warming story.

‘When We Were Young’ is a film about a love story set during the British colonial era.

It was directed by Goh, who is an award-winning documentary director, and Ong, who was the scriptwriter for ‘Craze Below The Wind’.

“It was a great honour to win the pitching competition. I hope that the project will pave the way for more future international collaborations for the Borneo film industry,” Goh said in a statement.

“We are also aiming to reach the overseas Chinese market with our film,” he added.

The project will also feature Jinjin Mo from China as a producer.

She has just finished producing her first feature project — “Borrowed Time” with Stanley Kwan as executive producer.

“A pair of young lovers were brought together and separated by The North Borneo Railway.

“It was a love story without an ending. Now that more than half a decade has passed, the then young and now old lady decided to take on the same train, to search for the boy that’s forever young in her memory,” the film’s synopsis read.

The project has also been selected as a finalist in China’s FIRST International Film Festival in Xining and the Silk Road International Film Festival.

It also received production funds from FINAS Malaysia.

‘When We Were Young’ is currently in the pre-production phase. Shooting is expected to take place during the second half of 2022.

The film will be shot at several locations in Kota Kinabalu and the Borneo rainforest.