Sam: GPS can turn back development clock for Ba Kelalan

LAWAS (Dec 10): Only the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition can help Ba Kelalan make up for lost opportunities and progress in development, as it would be returned again in this state election.

GPS-PDP candidate for Ba Kelalan, Sam Laya, said that GPS’ proven track record in addressing rural development in the state has been backed up with strong financial capacity and resources while governing the state.

Pointing out that the seat under the Opposition was 10 years behind in development of basic facilities such as roads, electricity, treated water and communication, Sam said that only GPS has the track record to ring in changes and bring prosperity to this rural constituency.

“Therefore, voters here need to wisely choose a party that can bring and continue stability, prosperity and glory,” he said in a statement today.

Commenting on the GPS manifesto launched by its chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Sam stressed that this pointed to more support for the coalition while enabling Sarawak to be the most stable state.

Alluding to the political landscape at the national level, Sam said that Sarawak has never experienced any incidents of the state government being overthrown, and the large majority of GPS elected representatives in the State Legislative Assembly was the cornerstone of the political stability.

The Ba Kelalan candidate is putting his money on Abang Johari continuing as the next chief minister, which will herald a greater future for the state.

Sam is currently on his election rounds and visited 13 villages in the constituency on Thursday.

Physical campaigning is allowed by the Election Commission for areas with low or no internet coverage.