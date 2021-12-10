Sarawak records four Covid-19 fatalities between Dec 8-9

KUCHING (Dec 10): Sarawak recorded four Covid-19 fatalities between Dec 8 and 9, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said that one of the deaths on Dec 8 involved a 71-year-old man who passed away in Lundu Hospital.

“He had a history of hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia, chronic kidney disease and heart disease,” the committee said in its daily Covid-19 update.

The other death on the same day was a woman aged 57, with no known history of illness, who passed away in Sibu Hospital.

On December 9, a man with diabetes aged 72 passed away in Lawas Hospital.

Another death was recorded on the same day in Kuching, involving a 51-year-old man who passed away at the Sarawak General Hospital. He had comorbidities of diabetes and Down Syndrome.

Meanwhile, SDMC informed that there were 155 Persons Under Surveillance (PUS) for the day.

“The current number of PUS under quarantine stands at 710, in 20 designated hotel and non-hotel quarantine centres throughout the state.

“To date, there are 161,232 discharged PUS,” it said.