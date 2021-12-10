See: PSB’s election manifesto warmly welcomed by the people

KUCHING (Dec 10): The Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) election manifesto has been warmly accepted by Kuchingites and the Batu Lintang constituents in particular, said the party presidential council member See Chee How.

See, who is Batu Lintang incumbent, said the PSB pledges that the ordinary folks were most looking forward to were the social initiatives devised to help all Sarawakian families and the small and medium enterprises (SME) to weather through the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath.

“For today and yesterday, the folks that I have met on the streets and in the residential gardens when we were distributing the leaflets have given us the thumbs-up for they have mostly read about these incentives that were publicised in the newspapers,” he said in a statement today.

See said social initiatives proposed by the PSB included a grant of RM600 monthly living allowance to all qualified senior citizens, RM1,200 for senior citizens with disability and handicapped, and the introduction of a children endowment scheme to encourage Sarawakians to raise their family in the state.

There was also employment incentives of RM6,000 per year for employers to employ every Sarawakian earning a monthly income of RM3,000 for the next five years.

“Together with the other initiatives which were devised to care for the different segments of Sarawakians, irrespective of their racial background, religion, social status living in any part of Sarawak, everyone will have a fair and equitable share of our economic and financial wealth.”

See added that the PSB has pledged to conduct public review on all lavish, mega and impulsive projects which have amounted to more than RM45 billion.

“Putting these projects on hold pending the review, and increasing the state revenue through sustainable economic progress, our existing financial resources can be directed to uplift poverty and improve the living standard of all Sarawakian families.”

He said the PSB have the utmost regards for the independence, self-respect and dignity of all Sarawakian families.

“They must be given better housing, more and better employment and economic opportunities, quality education, necessary health and medical care, internet connectivity and basic amenities and infrastructural development.”

See said reforms and political changes in the state were long overdue, to the extent that the welfare and interests of all general Sarawakians were being overlooked.

“We must affect the needed political reforms and changes in this Sarawak state election,” he said.