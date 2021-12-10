Sentiment for change strong among Dayak, Chinese communities, says Soon Koh

SIBU (Dec 10): The general sentiment for change, particularly in Dayak areas and among the Chinese community in urban areas, is very strong this state election, said Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

According to the Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president, this is because nothing has changed much after 58 years of Barisan Nasional (BN) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) rule.

“After 22 months of PH (Pakatan Harapan) rule, which DAP (Democratic Action Party) is a partner to it, nothing was done. A lot of promises were never delivered. Then, the other is, after 58 years of BN and GPS rule, people say enough because nothing has changed much.

“Because Sarawak is a very rich state; the government is rich, but people remain poor. A lot of things are lacking particularly in infrastructure – water and power supply, road connectivity, and internet coverage – everywhere,” he told reporters today on feedback from constituents.

He said travelling 60,000 miles in the past two to three years, he has witnessed how poor the conditions are in terms of infrastructure in the rural areas.

Wong said he used timber roads, plantation roads, and even travelled using longboats plying dangerous rivers to reach some settlements, which he said was unacceptable after 58 years of independence.

“Give us an opportunity to see how we can help the people (of Sarawak) in five years. We have given 58 years to BN and GPS, and we have given 22 months to PH.

“Now, it is time for people to give us a chance. We will see what will happen,” Wong said.

He said standard operating procedures (SOPs) have meant campaigning has been somewhat constrained, but assured PSB is doing its level best.

“Sometimes, we do visit people in the longhouses. We resort to other means like getting them to come to meet in a restaurant and strictly comply with SOP.

“Take for example, Saturday (tomorrow), I will have two sessions – I will get all Tuai Rumah to come. We have 105 Tuai Rumah (in Bawang Assan) – that one we comply with SOP of not more than 150 people. Then, we have dialogue – final round, we see what they need; what they would like to request and so on,” he explained.

This would be followed by an evening session with the matriarchs in each longhouse.

“But other areas, they still continue to visit house-to-house with strict SOP compliance,” he added.