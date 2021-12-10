Set aside racial sentiment, party logo, says PSB Lingga candidate

SRI AMAN (Dec 10): The people in Lingga state constituency need to set aside racial sentiment and party logo, said Parti Bersatu Sarawak (PSB) candidate for Lingga, Datuk Wan Abdillah Edruce Wan Abdul Rahman.

Describing PSB as a great platform for him, he urged the voters to choose a candidate with credibility, who can and sincerely work for the people.

“PSB is a great platform for those who want to fight for the good of Sarawakians, particularly the urban poor and rural people.

“Most people think more about and give priority to racial factor and the logo of the party that is contesting to determine their preferred candidate without thinking about the credibility of a candidate who can and sincerely work for the people.

“The people need to set aside racial sentiment and party logo in this election,” said Wan Abdillah Edruce in a statement here yesterday.

He also hoped that in this election, the people of Lingga will be more mature, open and brave in determining their elected representatives.

“Use the experience of the past as a lesson and do not repeat the mistake of rejecting your hopeful candidate.

“The journey of my struggle for the people of Lingga is not over. This time I am strengthening the continuity of the struggle for the people in the political arena and as a candidate, I need the strong support of the people. I work for the people of Lingga to determine my KPI (key performance indicator)!

“What is hoped for is sincere and unwavering support. With a sense of humility and sincerity, I leave this word especially for the people of Lingga who will choose the candidate to be their representative to uphold the lives and livelihood of the people and the continuity of development of the area,” he said.

However, he added, he would not promise the ‘moon and the stars’ that are hard to reach.

“But from the bottom of my heart, my struggle for the people will continue, and in this 12th state election, to be honest the people of Lingga are already aware that I will shoulder the responsibility of contesting as a candidate representing PSB,” he said.

The battle for Lingga seat will see a six-cornered fight.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will field a new face, Dayang Noorazah Awang Sohor from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), who replaced incumbent Datuk Simoi Peri to retain the seat.

Besides Wan Abdillah Edruce (PSB), the other candidates vying for the seat are Abang Abdul Kassim Abang Bujang (Parti Keadilan Rakyat), Baha Imam (Parti Bumi Kenyalang), Abang Ahmad Abang Suni (Parti Sedar Sarawak) and Mohd Sepian Abang Daud (Independent).