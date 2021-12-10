Sibu attaining city status PSB team’s priority, says Soon Koh

SIBU (Dec 10): Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) new visionary team has made elevating Sibu into a city its priority, said party president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

He said the new team is committed towards this project and hoped the people would back all of the party’s five Sibu candidates – Wong himself in Bawang Assan, Dr Low Chong Nguan in Pelawan, Andrew Ting in Bukit Assek, Wong Hie Ping in Dudong, and Intanurazean Wan Sapuan Daud in Nangka.

“We need political strength. Not just one or two of us, but all five of us should be elected by the people to represent Sibu so that we will have a team to do the necessary job for the development of Sibu,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

According to him, Sibu attaining city status was the vision of his late son Dato Andrew Wong who had drafted a proposal on it in 2015 when the latter was Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman.

“This was his vision and so our new visionary team will pursue this as one of the priority projects.

“We do not have to wait until 2030 as Clarence Ting of SMC has said. We will immediately pursue this programme of elevating Sibu to city status,” said Wong.

He also showed a document from June 2015 in which then prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had consented to the late Andrew’s proposal for Sibu to be elevated to a city.

“Earlier on, we had not met the requirement for a city because we did not have a university. And so, Dato Andrew and me, we tried very hard to set up UTS (Universiti Teknologi Sarawak – then University College of Technology Sarawak). That was the last requirement for a city status,” he said.

Earlier on, Wong recalled that the old visionary team led by him from 2001 until 2011 had completed all the development plans for Sibu.