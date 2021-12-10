Soon Koh: PSB will endorse Dayak CM if there is enough support

KUCHING (Dec 10): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) is willing to endorse a Dayak as a chief minister if it forms the government after the 12th state election and if that is the wish of the majority of Sarawakians, said the party president, Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

Responding to questions from the ground and through social media on PSB’s stand on the issue, he said as a multi-racial party, PSB believed anyone can potentially be Sarawak’s chief minister.

“Regardless of race, anyone with the ability, qualification, commitment and heart for Sarawak can be a chief minister candidate.

“Therefore, my firm answer is: If there is enough support for a Dayak CM, PSB will endorse the candidate to lead Sarawak under the PSB government,” said the Bawang Assan incumbent when contacted.

Wong, meanwhile, thanked Sarawakians for their positive responses to PSB’s election manifesto, which was recently published in major local newspapers and through their social media platforms.

“I thank you, Sarawakians of Fairland Sarawak, for your willingness to give PSB a chance to be in the government so that we realise the various workable reforms which have been carefully thought and planned for a better Sarawak.”

In the manifesto, PSB pledged to, among others, improve the governance of Sarawak, including in amending the state Constitution to eradicate and curb corruption as well as abuse of political power.

It proposed to create four deputy chief minister’s (DCMs) posts and appoint a chief minister (CM) whose Cabinet members are appointed by consultation with the DCMs and at least by a majority decision of the CM and the four deputies combined.

It said each of the main ethnic groups – Dayaks, Malays/Melanau and Chinese – and a cluster of minority native groups in Sarawak shall be entitled to at least one position of either the CM or DCM post, regardless of political background or position.