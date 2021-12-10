Soo’s billboard gets do-over after warning from EC

KUCHING (Dec 10): The billboard of Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) candidate for Padungan, Lina Soo, underwent a transformation this afternoon after receiving a warning from the Election Commission (EC) that its poster was too ‘provocative’.

Soo, who is Aspirasi president, said as campaigning period is so short with only a few days left to polling day, every second counts so they will comply with EC instructions rather than go into any legal tussle which will consume their precious time.

“The billboard poster now only carries the battlecry ‘Sarawak Wake Up’ with the tagline ‘Rise Against Tyrannay and Oppression’, which is my sentiment after my brush with the authorities.

“In an election which is free and fair, candidates should be able to articulate the aspiration and concerns of the voters,” she said.

She said that as long as there is no incitement to violence, the political party should be able to tell their voters what they can do for the people and country.

Thus, Soo urged Sarawakians to turn up and vote wisely.

“The future of our children depends on our decisions and choices today,” she added.