Two arrested in Bau after testing positive for illicit drugs

KUCHING (Dec 10): Two male suspects were arrested by the police after being tested positive for illicit drugs during a drug test at the Bau district police’s Narcotics Crime Investigations Department yesterday.

Bau District Police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said both suspects were detained by the police at Tasik Biru around 11am after they were suspected to be involved in drug-related activities.

“Police who conducted body checks on the suspects did not find any illicit drugs on them. However, both admitted to police that they were involved in drug abuse,” said Poge in a statement today.

The suspects aged 35 and 36 years-old from Kampung Podam is currently being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

A background check on the suspects revealed that both do not have a past criminal record.

On another note, Poge said the police are routinely conducting patrols at Tasik Biru to tackle drug-related activities in the district.

“We have received information from a member of the public informing us that the area may be a place for drug activities,” said Poge.