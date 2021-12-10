Two killed in separate accidents at Jalan Tambirat in Kota Samarahan

KUCHING (Dec 10): Two individuals died in separate accidents at Jalan Tambirat in Kota Samarahan early this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement today said the first accident involved a multi-purpose vehicle and a lorry tanker.

A call was received on the accident at 4.45am.

There, the driver of the multi-purpose vehicle was pinned in his vehicle and was extricated out by rescuers using their ‘rescue tools’.

Moments later, rescuers received another call informing them that a motorcyclist was involved in a single vehicle accident at the same stretch of road.

Both of the deceased were pronounced dead at the scene by a medical personnel.

Their bodies had since been handed over to the police for further action.

At both scenes were rescuers from the Kota Samarahan fire station who wrapped up their operations at 6.56am.