Wan Junaidi: Govt to study parameters before enacting Freedom of Information legislation

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 10): The government is currently studying the parameters involved in enacting a Freedom of Information legislation for Malaysia, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

He said when officiating the Right to Information Forum via a video recording today that the government was currently engaging various stakeholders for the purpose.

“While we can agree that having this law on freedom of information is vital to Malaysia today, we cannot disregard information sharing and guarding national interest and public order is as crucial as drafting the law itself,” he said as quoted in a statement issued in conjunction with the forum.

Wan Junaidi said the right to information holds a significant impact for Malaysia in the current global human rights scenario as the country was working towards a transparent and open nation.

He said the initiative clearly supports the awareness of the public towards their right in getting accurate and reliable information in a timely manner.

He said the right to information facilitated the public in forming opinions about issues, thus promoting constructive participation in any debate or discussion related to a specific decision-making process.

It also ensured public interest, transparency and enhanced participatory democracy, good governance and strengthened the rule of law.

“Failure to obtain precise data will lead to the spread of fake news,” he said.

The Right to Information Forum was co-organised by the Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department, the Centre for Independent Journalism (CIJ) and the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) in conjunction with the International Human Rights Day. — Bernama