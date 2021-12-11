Abang Johari: If elected, Wee can contribute development ideas in DUN while being mayor

KUCHING (Dec 11): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has told Padungan voters that its candidate Datuk Wee Hong Seng can play both roles of Kuching South Mayor and a member of the august House if elected on Dec 18.

Abang Johari hoped that Padungan voters would not subscribe to assertions by some quarters that Wee should focus on his mayor’s job.

According to him, the mayor has a lot of ideas to bring about more development to the city, and if elected in the coming state polls, should be able to bring his ideas to the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

“Some people said that Datuk Wee is a very good mayor, why not ask him to be (just) the mayor. But I say he has a lot of ideas, why not give his ideas in DUN too to benefit Sarawak.

“Do not succumb to this sort of idea – don’t vote for Datuk Wee and then we lose our mayor. He can become a member of DUN and he can still be the mayor. Why worry?

“He can contribute to the development of Kuching,” Abang Johari said when launching the redevelopment plan to turn the MBKS Swimming Pool into Water Fun Park and Centre for Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy Project tonight.

Abang Johari said the GPS has a lot more plans to further develop the city but they will be able to bring about more development only through a stable and strong government.

“I can assure you there are more things to do, but I stop here first. I have certain ideas to protect the heritage value, at the same time improve the infrastructure in Kuching.”

The MBKS Swimming Pool, he said, is the first of its kind in the city and has its traditional value.

“I must congratulate Datuk Wee and his team for this new idea of improving the swimming pool as well as a farm in the city. If you go to Singapore, they call it vertical farming.

“Over there, it’s some sort of vertical farming. It’s one step higher in the building. Therefore, we are as good as Singapore now, not bad lah for us in Kuching.

“The future is bright for us in terms of tourism. Under our Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030, we have a lot of projects under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and with the assistance of the federal government, we will transform all basic infrastructure to attract tourists to Sarawak,” Abang Johari said.

He pointed out that Padungan is a heritage part of Kuching and the state government’s urban renewal programme will have to include upgrading facilities in this part of the city.

“We have to upgrade facilities in this Padungan area while not jeopardising its heritage value. This is what we call sustainable development.

“I was briefed of this project, which is sustainably designed and it is a combination of culture as well as the way of life of people in Kuching,” he said.

Earlier, Wee said: “This event introduces to you the new vision for this area – swimming pool, water park, natural garden and gleaming new gastronomy centre.”

He said the project, which will form the heart of an ambitious urban renewal programme, will revitalise this part of the city.

“It will balance business and relaxation with leisure and learning opportunities. The gastronomy centre, part of our commitment to the goals of the United Nations under the Unesco Creative Cities Network, will be a space for our traditional culinary heritage to embed knowledge and creativity.

“It will be a centre for exchange between all the gastronomic players in the city and the general public. It will support our favourite Kuching Festival, which invites a million visitors annually through its gates,” said Wee.

He believed that the centre will become a focal point for the city and the people of Kuching will enjoy it to the fullest.

Among those present were Federal Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Nancy Shukri, State Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion and Kuching North Datuk Bandar Datu Junaidi Reduan.