Armada Bersatu Sarawak commends Ali for withdrawing Krian candidacy to support GPS

KUCHING (Dec 11): The youth wing (Armada) of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sarawak commended Datuk Ali Biju’s decision to withdraw from defending Krian in the 12th Sarawak polls.

Armada Sarawak information chief Amirrul Jeffery Igai in a statement today said Ali’s decision was in line with the understanding of the national political framework agreed between Bersatu and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) where political stability, economic recovery agenda and national development, and people’s welfare can continue to be driven through strengthening relations between the state and federal governments.

“Armada Sarawak sees Ali Biju’s decision to withdraw as Krian candidate as a tough one to make after he had worked hard and having been its assemblyman for two terms since the 10th state election (2011).

“We hope that the supporters will respect Ali Biju’s stand for the interest of the party, and respect the understanding reached between the Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg,” he said.

Amirrul also called on supporters and Bersatu Sarawak members to remain steadfast in supporting Muhyiddin as well as Bersatu Sarawak chairman Senator Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah.

“The priority now is for Bersatu to assist GPS in winning the state polls and further prepare the party to face the 15th General Election in Sarawak,” he added.