Batang Igan Bridge scheduled for completion in 2024

SIBU (Dec 11): Construction for the RM285 million Batang Igan Bridge which is a link in the rural coastal road network of Sarawak is scheduled for completion in 2024.

The Ministry of Works, in a statement, said the Sarawak government continued with the project after it was cancelled by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government when it took over in 2018.

“The federal government has never postponed the project approved by the Barisan Nasional (BN) government and the project should have started in 2018 but instead when the PH government took over after the 14th General Election, they cancelled the project,” the statement said.

PH government also cancelled two other major bridge projects connecting the coastal roads – the Batang Lupar and Batang Rambungan Bridge projects.

“Construction for these two bridges will also continue under the state government,” the statement added.

On the Batang Igan Bridge, the statement said it was approved by the Planning Unit Economics (EPU) of the Prime Minister.

Department on Dec 23, 2016 after the appeal letter from Works Minister dated Nov 24, 2015 was approved by the Prime Minister.

EPU held the Value Laboratory Management from July 18-21, 2016 in Kuching and during the event, a representative from Matu District Office raised the request of residents who wanted the site moved from the original site to a nearby site at Kampong Igan ferry jetty.

Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) had earlier obtained approval for the bridge site from the Sarawak State Planning Authority (SPA) to build the bridge about 7-8km upstream of Kg Igan and preliminary works including design were already done in 2016.

However, the relocation of the site delayed the implementation of the project due to preliminary work such as land surveying and hydrographic surveying, soil investigation, structural design bridges.

Therefore projects that were originally expected to start in 2017 could only start in 2018.

The statement said tender call for the projects was made on Sept 20, 2017 and closed on Dec 18, 2017, with the Ministry of Finance (MOF) giving approval to the contractor company on April 2, 2018.

Unfortunately, the project was postponed by the MOF under the PH Government on Aug 3.

“In early 2019, the PH Government decided not to proceed with the project of these three bridges – Batang Igan, Batang Lupar and Batang Rambungan – which was later continued by the State Government,” the statement added.