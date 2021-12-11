Court’s ruling in favour of Soon Koh shows importance of freedom of speech, says Lo

KUCHING (Dec 11): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh’s victory in court yesterday is a testament of the importance of freedom of speech if it involves public interest, said counsel George Lo, who led the defence team.

The High Court here had ruled in favour of Wong in a defamation suit brought against him by the Sarawak government.

Judicial Commissioner Christopher Chin said the defendant’s statement on the settlement of the state sales tax with Petronas on May 9 showed no clear evidence of malice towards the plaintiff.

“This suit, to us, was an abuse of process by the plaintiff because it was used to muzzle the leader of the Opposition (Wong) to stop him from questioning the deal made by the Sarawak government and Petronas,” Lo told reporters.

“The judge said the one whose reputation allegedly defamed should be the Sarawak state Cabinet because most of the negotiations with Petronas was dealt with by the executives, that’s the Chief Minister’s Office. Therefore, anybody to defend would be the Sarawak state Cabinet.

“In any event, the Judge found the words complained of were not defamatory of the Sarawak government,” he said.

Lo said Wong has been vindicated in bringing the issue to the public’s attention so the state government comes up with answers.

“But instead of properly giving answers, (Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department – Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring) Datuk Sharifah (Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali) gave one answer. But when questioned the second time, she refused to give the answer a second time, and instead decided to sue him (Wong) in court,” Lo said.

According to him, by bringing the suit against Wong, the state government had achieved its intention of stopping the Opposition leader from questioning further.

“The state government has forced Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh to defend his trial in Sibu. We spent about three weeks in Sibu for the trial, which cost to an extent. To the government, this is nothing. But for Dato Sri (Wong) to engage lawyers, it has cost him a lot of money.

“When I spoke to him, he said that he did it because it is his duty as an elected representative and he doesn’t regret it. And even if the verdict turned out to be against him, if he had to do it all over, he would still do exactly the same thing – raise the question and challenge them to come up with the answer and explain to the people,” he said.

According to Lo, the judge had held that even if the plaintiff was the state Cabinet, Wong’s words were not defamatory of the Sarawak government.

He said the judge had held that there was no malice in Wong’s words, adding that the case was a political matter involving the Petroleum Development Act (PDA), Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), and that it is an issue that the people of Sabah and Sarawak are very sensitive about.

“According to Datuk Sharifah, the joint statement was issued by the Chief Minister’s Office. When the Chief Minister’s Office decided to issue the joint statement, they would have known that this is something that would invite a lot of questions due to sensitivity of PDA, Sarawak’s rights over oil and gas, and MA63.

“Therefore, the state government should have expected that there would be a response to the joint statement, and that the ordinary man would ask the question. Dato Sri Wong, as the leader of the opposition, would surely ask the question, and he asked the question without any malice,” added Lo.