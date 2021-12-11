Covid-19: 5-mth-old boy among three fatalities in Sarawak from Dec 7-10

KUCHING (Dec 11): A five-month-old infant is among the three Covid-19 fatalities recorded in Sarawak between Dec 7 and 10, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

“The baby boy passed away in Lawas Hospital on Dec 7. He had no known history of any illnesses,” it said in its daily Covid-19 update.

Another death occurred in Lawas Hospital on Dec 9, involving a 73-year-old woman with a history of hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

The third death was recorded on Dec 10 in Limbang Hospital involving a man aged 81 who had heart disease and chronic kidney disease.

Meanwhile, SDMC said that there are 81 Person Under Surveillance (PUS) for the day.

“The current number of PUS under quarantine are 713 in 21 designated hotel and non-hotel quarantine centres throughout the state.

“To date, 161,310 PUS have been discharged,” the committee said.