Don’t waste votes on Ali who has dropped out, Bersatu man tells Krian voters

BINTULU (Dec 11): Krian constituents should not waste their votes on Datuk Ali Biju, who has already withdrawn from defending his seat, said Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sarawak secretary Ibrahim Mohamad.

He called on voters in the constituency to use their ballots wisely come polling day on Dec 18.

“It would be a pity to vote if there are many more who still voted for Datuk Ali Biju, who has already withdrawn.

“So, use the right to vote wisely for the benefit of Krian and we wish our beloved Chief Minister (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) to continue to lead and bring prosperity to the people,” Ibrahim said when met yesterday after joining Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leaders to welcome Abang Johari during the latter’s visit here.

Ibrahim praised Bersatu Sarawak vice-chairman Datuk Ali Biju for his willingness to withdraw from contesting in Krian and pledging his full support for GPS.

“In fact, the situation was still not easy before Datuk Ali’s withdrawal from the state polls among us in Bersatu Sarawak.

“This is because Datuk Ali is a ‘heavyweight’ in Bersatu Sarawak and the decision to contest as an independent put the party in a difficult situation, as the party had pledged full support for GPS in the 12th state election, as agreed by both top leaders in GPS and Bersatu,” he said.

Ibrahim thanked Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities II Datuk Willie Mongin – who is Puncak Borneo MP, Bersatu Sarawak chief Senator Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian, and the Bersatu Sarawak leadership for successfully persuading Ali to withdraw.

“Hopefully with this withdrawal, the trust and alliance of GPS and Bersatu will continue to be strong in facing this 12th state election,” he said.

He added Ali’s strong supporters must now rally behind GPS Krian candidate Friday Belik to ensure victory for the coalition.