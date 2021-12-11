Dr Wan Azizah hopes voters give Cherishe chance to serve

KUCHING (Dec 11): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Advisory Council chairwoman Dato Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail appeals to voters to give Batu Lintang candidate Cherishe Ng a chance to serve.

Speaking to reporters after a walkabout at Jalan Song Thursday evening, Dr Wan Azizah said Cherishe as the youngest candidate in this 12th Sarawak state election represents the future of the party.

“Give her a chance. She is our future. That is what I asked for.

Understandably due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there are restrictions (for campaigning) but we need to have someone to represent the voice of the people in the State Legislative Assembly,” said Dr Wan Azizah.

Meanwhile, Cherishe said she was grateful to the party top leadership for supporting her as the candidate for Batu Lintang constituency, particularly in placing trust on young faces to be at the forefront of the political arena.

“I am very happy to stand together with PKR. I hope and urge all voters to come out to vote in this election for new faces and young blood to present new ideas and policies in the State Legislative Assembly,” said Cherishe.

Dr Wan Azizah is on a four-day visit to Sarawak, while her husband and PKR president Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to join her this Saturday.

Among those present during the walkabout was PKR state election director Dominique Ng and PKR acting women chief Dato Seri Hafsah Harun.