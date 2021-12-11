Driver escapes serious injuries after car crashed, caught on fire in Serian

KUCHING (Dec 11): A 26-year-old man escaped with just a bruise on his forehead after the car he was in caught fire following a single vehicle accident at Jalan Mentung Merau, Serian around 4.18pm today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the victim was believed to have lost control of the vehicle before crashing into a ditch at the side of the road.

It was also reported that the car caught on fire right after the crash.

Bomba said the location of the accident was about 25km from the Serian fire station.

Upon the arrival of a team from the station, the car was already 100 per cent destroyed in the fire.