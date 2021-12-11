EC issues 17,885 postal vote papers for Sarawak election

KUCHING (Dec 11): A total of 17,885 postal vote papers have been issued by the Election Commission (EC) for those eligible to vote by post for the Sarawak state election.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said 16,728 were Form 1A for EC personnel and officers, as well as the police, armed forces, and media personnel.

He said there were 365 Form 1B for Malaysians living abroad and 679 Form 1C for nine agencies in the security and health sectors, as well as 113 out-of-country absentee voters.

“Postal vote papers were issued in accordance with the provisions under Regulation 3 of the Elections (Postal Voting) Regulations 2003 for the 12th Sarawak State Legislative Assembly election.

“The issuance of postal ballots from Dec 8-10 was carried out by election personnel in all 82 state constituencies,” he said in a statement today.

Ikmalrudin said the postal ballot issuance process was conducted in the presence of candidates’ representatives from all contesting parties or individuals.

He reminded all postal voters to mark the ballot papers, complete and correctly fill in the identity declaration form (Form 2), and return them to the constituency returning officer before 5pm on polling day on Dec 18.

“Voters are also reminded to keep their vote secret by not taking pictures of the ballot papers and sharing them on social media,” he added.