Fadillah: GPS track record ensures Sarawak’s stability, harmony

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Dec 11): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has proven its track record in ensuring the stability and harmony of the people’s lives in Sarawak, said Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

The GPS whip chief said with this track record, the people will continue to give their support so that it can carry out and continue all development plans while ensuring political stability in the state.

“We have learnt on what is happening in the Peninsula at the federal level, when politics is unstable, the country’s development plans are affected because every time the government changes, change of leadership, the process of the country and its people’s development are affected.

“Stability can only be achieved when we can live in harmony. This is what GPS guarantees as it has proven what we have developed, and the prosperity we create together,” he said when met after attending the Drainage Improvement Works Samarahan Division briefing at the Kota Samarahan Drainage and Irrigation department (DID) auditorium here, today.

When asked on GPS campaigning thus far, Fadillah, who is also Works Minister, said the coalition has complied with the election SOPs, with most of its candidates making use of their social media to introduce themselves.

“I see all GPS candidates moving actively on the ground as well as on social media, and will use any method of introducing themselves to reach out to voters.

“More importantly to publicise all government plans especially GPS planning through a manifesto that has been launched covering each aspect of people’s lives and how we ensure that our state will be a prosperous state.

“Prosperity is very important, only with prosperity we can run various programs and assistance to the people and also develop our state,” he said.