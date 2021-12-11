Foh Sang car park project on target

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 11): Construction of Foh Sang multi-storey car park began to step up pace after some delay due to the movement control order restrictions.

Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) vice president Gee Tien Siong said the contractor will keep the target to deliver the project by 31 December 2022.

Gee with his team and KMC Luyang Kapitan Foo Hoe Weng were briefed by the contractor on the project yesterday morning.

Construction of the car park started in February 2020. It will have 321 car park bays and 22 motorcycle parking spaces. There will be hawker lots and the Luyang beat police will be relocated there.

Gee urged members of the public who stay and work near the construction site to bear the inconveniences it may cause for the moment.

“Once it is completed, people can expect a smoother traffic flow within the business district,” he said in a statement yesterday.