Kg Quop septuagenarian with dementia missing since Tuesday

KUCHING (Dec 11): The family of a 71-year-old man diagnosed with dementia is desperately seeking assistance from the public to locate him.

Harry Herring Chain was last seen walking from his house at Kampung Quop, Mile 10, Kota Padawan around 9am on Dec 7.

“He was last seen to be wearing a red batik shirt, dark-coloured trousers, and cream-coloured shoes,” his son Salvador Allende said when contacted today.

He said Harry may also have been wearing a hat.

Family members have searched nearby areas as well as places frequented by him.

Salvador added his father may have lost his way somewhere in the village or in nearby jungle.

Besides dementia, Harry has no other ailments and does not require any daily medications.

He added the family filed a police report on Tuesday after they found he had gone missing.

When contacted, Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak director Datu Khirudin Drahman said a search and rescue operation could not be conducted as there are not enough clues to start the operation.

He said personnel from the Siburan fire station met with Harry’s family on Thursday (Dec 9).

“During the interview, the family told Bomba that they have no clue as to where the victim was last seen and the colour of his clothing,” said Khirudin.

He added that according to the family, Harry has gone missing in the past.

Those with information on Harry’s whereabouts can contact 013-7723254 (Bella), 019-8818860 (Salvador), or 016-8868374 (Aprillo).