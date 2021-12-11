Lack of devt in Serembu prompts Michael Saweng to contest

BAU (Dec 11): The lack of development in Serembu constituency is one of reasons why a retired civil servant, Michael Saweng, is contesting on a Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) ticket in this state election.

He said one of signs that Serembu was still lacking in development was the presence of many people in the district having to travel far to go to work everyday.

He said nothing much had changed in Serembu and Bau District after almost 60 years under Barisan Nasional (BN) and now under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“People in Serembu have to go down early in the morning to Kuching to work and return late in the evening because many economic and industrial sectors are only found in Kuching.

“We need more developments in Bau District. The GPS and the previous BN administration do not know how to bring development to Serumbu,” he told reporters at Kampung Kandis Lama here yesterday.

Michael also questioned the absence of industries and institutions in Bau. Most things are found in other districts but not in Bau District.

Should he be elected as Serembu rep this state election, he promised the people that he would bring in much development and infrastructure to Serembu to rival districts such as Kuching and Kota Samarahan.

“Kota Samarahan has various higher learning institutions while Kuching has many industrial zones. It would be nice if Bau can have a few,” he added.

Michael, 64, said other reason why he chose PKR as his political platform was due to its racial diversity.

Another reason is that he is unsatisfied with the current government policy on NCR land in the state.

“The Dayaks’ main asset is land, thousands of acres of it, but quite worthless. If the party wins this election, I will make sure that all land be issued with titles under Section 18 of the State Land Code,” he said.

PKR Advisory Board chairperson Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail was also present to support Michael as the Serembu candidate during the event.

She spent about half an hour meeting and campaigning with supporters in Kampung Kandis Lama before continuing her journey to Opar constituency.

In her brief message to the people, Wan Azizah said land issue had been fought by PKR for a long time, and urged the voters to choose Sarawak PKR candidates in this state election.