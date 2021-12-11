Malaysians thank Ting for helping to get them out of the Philippines

MIRI (Dec 11): More than 180 Malaysians have come forward to thank Piasau incumbent Datuk Sebastian Ting for rescuing them when they were stuck in the Philippines in the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

In a video call with one of them, Yoo Jay Ven, who has been working in the Philippines for many years, said Ting’s help was a relief for them during times of difficulty.

“When the Philippines was at the height of the Covid-19 around June, Malaysia was already under movement control order (MCO).

“Flights to Malaysia were very scarce and we almost lost hope then.

“I was happy when I managed to contact Datuk Sebastian Ting and he helped by contacting the Malaysian Embassy and other authorities, making it possible for us to go home to our families,” said Yoo.

Their plight was informed by a reader of a local Chinese daily, who then contacted Yoo. Later on, the Chinese daily informed Ting and arrangement was immediately made after communicating with officials from the federal Ministry of Transport and Malaysian Embassy.

Yoo said when they felt all hope was gone, a helping hand had reached out to them, and he is thankful to Ting and others for helping them.

He added that Ting’s selfless act had inspired him, and thus he continued to reach out to other Malaysians in the Philippines to lend a helping hand whenever needed.

“Although I come from Peninsular Malaysia, Ting is the epitome of humanity worthy of emulation,” said Yoo who is now back in the Philippines to work.

On Thursday, Ting also received a courtesy visit from Billy Chai, who also had returned from the Philippines in mid-September.

Chai was tested positive with Covid-19 in July 13 after he got his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Not long after, he went into coma, causing his mother and siblings into emotional roller-coaster, while dealing with financial issue with his hospital bills.

Ting helped Chai to ‘crowdfund’ and within a short period of time, managed to collect RM150,000 from the kind people of Miri and other parts of the country.

“I wasn’t aware of what happened when I was in coma. Later, I was told that many people came to help when I was at my weakest,” he said.