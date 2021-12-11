Musical drama Putri Santubong to open at SCV today

KUCHING (Dec 11): The full dress rehearsal for musical drama ‘Putri Santubong – The Warrior Princess’ was held Thursday evening before opening at Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) today and tomorrow with live screening at www.putrisantubong.com.my.

Speaking to the media before rehearsal, artistic director and scenographer Hamzah Tahir commented that the cast and crew are ready for the big day.

“All we are doing now is fine-tuning a few scenes which we think we can improve on but other than that, everything is according to plan,” he said while thanking all involved for the hard work put in to stage the musical drama.

“Some involved for example had to juggle their time as supporting cast and performing for the Sarawak Cultural Village in the day time. That for me is challenging,” he said.

According Sarawak Cultural Village officials, this musical drama will present a different take of the legend Putri Santubong as a Warrior Princess in Nusantara rather than the folklore of two princesses fighting over a prince.

The official trailer and website launched virtually via Zoom Nov 7 featured award-winning actress Maya Karin in the title role.

Maya recently said she was truly honoured to be playing the main character and has been quiet on social media lately as she is working hard preparing for her role.

“I have to prepare my role for a month, like learning ‘silat’ and the traditional dance. I am very thankful and honoured for this opportunity to tell the story through my acting with my team,” she said.

Other cast members Azrel Ismail, Soffi Jikan, Anding Indrawani Zaini and Miss Malaysia World 2014 Dewi Liana Seriestha also joined the Zoom launch last month.

Meanwhile, Dewi Liana said her musical theatre background proved helpful in her role as Putri Sejinjang, her biggest role to-date.

Executive producer Zaini Zainuddin had commented recently that the RM2-million production with 10 new original songs in Sarawak Malay dialect (with subtitles) is targeting 59,000 viewers.

“We have been planning this musical way before the pandemic and I am happy that we have finally made it. Marketing and promotional activities have aggressive and the response has been very good – with enquiries from as far as Australia and the UK.

“The promotions are also on social media such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Klook,” said Zaini who added that Narawi Rashidi is the music director.

The musical drama is sponsored by the state and federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry, Sarawak Economic Development Corporation, and SCV.

For more information, go to www.putrisantubong.com, or contact SCV at 082-826108/411 or 082-846988 (fax). Alternatively, send email to [email protected]