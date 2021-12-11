Nanta confident Lidam will easily win Katibas seat

SIBU (Dec 11): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has full confidence that the party’s candidate for Katibas, Lidam Assan, will deliver the seat in the 12th Sarawak Election.

He said that Lidam, 56, has worked hard and showed great determination to bring progress and development to Katibas folk despite being a newbie.

“He has been on the ground all this while familiarising himself with the people in Katibas, and so far he has received encouraging response and reactions from them.

“The response from the people is very encouraging. I think Lidam will win in a breeze,” he told reporters after officiating the [email protected] programme at the Petronas station at Jalan Lanang Barat here today.

Nanta, who is also Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, said that Lidam had covered all areas in Katibas when he represented him to deliver food baskets to longhouse residents during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The Kapit MP said that Lidam assisted him whenever he could not visit the Katibas area himself.

Nanta added that Lidam had successfully implemented many other things, one of them being the establishment of the Song Kapit Cooperative Berhad.

“The cooperative recently performed a groundbreaking ceremony to build a new petrol station in Song,” he said.

Lidam, who is Nanta’s political secretary, will be squaring off against five opponents in the election.

His opponents are Sai Malaka of Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru, Yunus Basri of Parti Bumi Kenyalang, Munan Laja of Parti Keadilan Rakyat, Robertson Mawa of Parti Sarawak Bersatu and an independent candidate Tengku Gruna.

Meanwhile, touching on issues played up by GPS opponents in Katibas, Nanta said they were related to bringing more development.

“The development in Katibas is still insufficient at first. But if we look at the past five years, there are many changes implemented by the state government, especially during Pakatan Harapan’s tenure as federal government where many projects were cancelled.

“During that period in Katibas, development projects were channelled through the Upper Rajang Development Agency (URDA). So the people see that the GPS service is available, especially within those two years when PH was the federal government,” he said.

Nanta added that the focus now was on socioeconomic development to increase the household income of Katibas folk, and Lidam has proven that he can lead them in that direction.