Over 2,000 Stakan voters affected by polling station changes, claims DAP candidate

KUCHING (Dec 11): The polling stations of more than 2,000 voters in Stakan constituency have moved, claimed Democratic Action Party (DAP) Stakan candidate Leslie Ting Xiang Zhi.

He urged Stakan constituents to check their polling stations before Dec 18 to avoid going to the wrong place.

“Check your polling stations in advance to avoid unnecessary confusion. Come out to fulfil your civic duty,” he said in a press statement.

“As long as they wear their masks and maintain social distancing, it is safer to vote than to sit in a coffee shop or a crowded supermarket.”

According to him, the polling stations that have been moved include the one originally at the Desa Taman Samarindah Library.

He said those who voted there are now required to vote at the newly-opened SK St Martin primary school behind the Bandar Riyal wet market.

Voters who used to cast their votes at the Dewan Persatuan Masyarakat Jalan Muara Tuang, will now have to vote at SMK Wira Penrissen, next to the barracks at Mile 8, along Kuching-Serian Road.

The Stakan seat will see a four-cornered fight between Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s Datuk Hamzah Brahim; Ting; Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s George Young; and Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s Atet Dego.