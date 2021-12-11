PBRS to contest in Penampang, Moyog, Kepayan

PENAMPANG (Dec 11): Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) will be making a ‘comeback’ to Penampang as the party seeks to contest in the Penampang parliamentary constituency, as well as the Moyog and Kepayan state seats.

Its president, Tan Sri Joseph Kurup, said that the party will attempt to wrest the seats, under the new leadership of PBRS Moyog chief Datuk Freddie Sua.

Kurup claimed that his party’s Penampang division is comprised of young and midde-aged leaders.

He believes that PBRS could still be a favourite here in Penampang and the people are attracted to the party’s ‘sincerity’.

“We will put our candidate here,” he told reporters when met during the opening of PBRS Penampang’s annual meeting, here on Saturday.

Kurup added that the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, which PBRS is a part of, is ‘not too bad’.

“Of course there were shortcomings; but that is something quite normal. We can still move forward under BN.

“BN has worked out things for Sabah,” he said.

In addressing the people’s dissatisfaction towards the 2022 Budget, Kurup assured that the allocation will be reviewed after two and a half years, under the next Malaysia Plan.

Commenting on the Undi 18 implementation, Kurup admitted that the mentality of today’s youth is different from the older generation.

“They want to see what the party can do for them – like in terms of economy, whether they can get jobs and so on. This is what we have worked on,” he said, adding that PBRS would be conducting seminars to attract more youths.

Earlier in his speech, Kurup took shots at PBRS’ comrades in the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) state coalition, namely PAS and STAR.

He criticised STAR for its stand on the Nature Conservation Agreement (NCA) and expressed concern over PAS’ extremist nature.

The Penampang and Moyog seats are currently held by Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) while the Kepayan seat is under Pakatan Harapan, both of which are opposition parties.

PBRS attempted to contest in the Penampang constituency in the past but failed.