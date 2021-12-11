Proposal elevation of Sg Asap status to district still awaiting approval, says Murum incumbent

KAPIT (Dec 11): The proposal to elevate the status of Sungai Asap into becoming a full-fledged district is awaiting approval, says Murum incumbent Kennedy Chukpai Ugon.

He pointed out it is time for the sub-district to be promoted to a full district, with Tubau as its administrative centre.

“This proposal is in line with Government Transformation Programme (GTP) and Sarawak Civil Service Action Plan.

“Development programmes and facilities would directly establish local socio-economic opportunities and prevent the migration (of rural folk) to the city,” said Chukpai, who is being fielded by Gabungan Parti Sarawak-Parti Rakyat Sarawak (GPS-PRS) to defend Murum in the coming 12th state election.

The proposed elevation of Sungai Asap’s status into districtship was among 10 requests recently brought forward by Chukpai to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also GPS chairman.

Another key request was the additional allocation to complete the remaining 103km stretch of a 163km road project in Sungai Asap.

According to Chukpai, the GPS-led state government had allocated RM90 million to complete the 60km section of the road.

The former Belaga PRS Youth chief, Chukpai, aged 51, is not an unfamiliar face in Murum and Belaga areas, as he had regularly accompanied former deputy chief minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing during his walkabouts to meet the constituents.

Masing, who was the PRS president then, passed away on Oct 31 this year, at age 72.

“To me, the passing of Tan Sri (Masing) was a great loss to the PRS, the Dayak communities, Sarawak and the country,” said Chukpai, who is a Kenyah.

“The man was a great leader, a visionary, and also a good boss.

“He was my mentor – he had groomed me, he always gave me good advice, and there’s just no word that could describe his kindness.

“Without him, I would not have been where I’m now. I feel very sad because he is no longer here at a time when I need him the most.”

Chukpai, who is the reigning president of Federation of Orang Ulu Associations Malaysia (Forum), holds a Diploma in Occupational Safety and Health from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia.

He is married and have three sons, aged between 14 and 22.

He made his debut in the 11th state election in 2016, contesting in Murum, which was a new constituency in Sarawak then, encompassing the polling districts of Long Murum, Asap and Tubau.

Chukpai won the seat with a 2,200-vote majority, after polling 3,265 votes over the 1,065 gained by Abun Sui Anyit of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), 1,029 received by then-Independent candidate Stanley Ajang Batok, and 687 given to Mathew Silek of the Democratic Action Party (DAP).

For the state polls this Dec 18, the incumbent would face Stanley again who is now with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Anie Amat of PKR and Kenneth Adan Silek of Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru).

In his parting remarks, Chukpai cited a quote by former US president Ronald Reagan, who said: “The greatest leader is not necessarily the one who does the greatest things — he is the one who gets the people to do the greatest things.”