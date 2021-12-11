PSB candidate braves tough terrains campaigning in Mambong

KUCHING (Dec 11): Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) candidate in Mambong, Sanjan Daik, has covered almost all the 60 villages in the constituency in the first few days of the campaigning period.

Sanjan said some of the trips involved going up steep terrains by foot and taking boat rides in order to reach some of those villages for walkabouts since the lack of internet coverage in Mambong has made it challenging to do effective online campaigning.

“We do walkabouts in the villages distributing brochures and ballot paper samples to tell the people that it is high time to change the government,” he said when contacted today.

According to Sanjan again, the most challenging places to go to were Kiding, Kakas, Sapit, Sting, Muk Ayun and Nyegol.

He said the villages of Kiding, Kakas and Sapit are situated on hilly areas and the roads are steep and slippery when it rains.

“We drove up but with great difficulty. To go to Kiding from the main road is about 20 minutes. To Sapit is also about the same time,” he explained.

As for Sting, Muk Ayun and Nyegol, he said going there involved driving up to the Bengoh Dam before taking boat rides and then some more walking before reaching there.

“We covered those villages yesterday (Dec 10). They (villagers) are ready for change,” he said.

Sanjan, 61, is locked in a five-cornered fight in Mambong which also features incumbent Datuk Dr Jerip Susil from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

The other challengers are Chang Hon Hiung from Democratic Action Party (DAP), Chong Siew Hung from Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) and Joshua Roman from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK).

Mambong also is one of the 64 constituencies allowed for physical ‘ceramah’ or public talk sessions under the standard operating procedures (SOP) for this state election due to poor internet coverage.