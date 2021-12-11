PSB: Country’s education system causing brain drain

This is a paid content

KUCHING (Dec 11): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) is dissatisfied that the selection of students into local universities is subjected to racial quotas and not based on meritocracy.

It said in an election campaign flyer that parents were forced to send their children to private schools or overseas universities, and had to shoulder expensive fees which forced them to use their life savings or to borrow money.

“Once their children are educated overseas and gain employment there, many are not

returning home. This is brain drain,” the party said.

It also said the quality and standard of education in Malaysia was deteriorating.

It pointed out that according to the Programme for International Student Assessment, Malaysian students ranked 52nd out of 72 countries in 2015 and the country fell to the 59th position out of 65 countries in 2018.

“Yet more students are getting perfect A scores due to lowering of standard. This gives a false impression of our education standard improving with better performing students,” said PSB.

PSB is contesting in 70 seats in the election.