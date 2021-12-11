PSB lays out measures for education reform in election manifesto

This article is paid content

KUCHING (Dec 11): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), in its 12th state election manifesto, proposed six measures for education reform, including in adopting autonomy in the management of Sarawakian education.

Asserting that the foundation of a strong and progressive nation depended on the proficiency of its education system, PSB said that should it form the government it would carry out rightful education reforms without delay or hesitation.

It said it would provide scholarships to all eligible Sarawakian students for their education fees at recognised universities. It proposed full scholarships in universities and scholarships in the country and 50 per cent for those in eligible overseas universities

On education autonomy, PSB said it would ensure that all Ministry of Education directives, policies and implementation were consistent with the needs and aspirations of Sarawakian students with the objective of improving the education standard to be on par with international levels.

It added that the salaries and wages of all staff of unaided and vernacular schools, including existing Independent Chinese schools, mission schools, lodge schools and kindergartens would be fully funded by the Federal government or the Sarawak Government under PSB.

“All students will be encouraged to learn and subsequently achieve proficiency in a second language of their choice from among English, Chinese, Iban or other vernacular languages within a set timeline.

“English as a teaching medium will be guaranteed as a choice in all schools by stakeholders.”

PSB said it would also immediately allocated RM1 billion to repair all dilapidated and run down schools, besides another RM1 billion to upgrade all school facilities including computers and advanced learning equipment and Internet connection to facilitate e-learning.

In addition, it said it would immediately launch initiatives to achieve within five years the provision of adequate boarding hostels for students to stay and continue their studies in outstation secondary schools.

PSB is contesting in 70 seats in the state election.