PSB man Tan Kay Hok eyes rejuvenation of Kenyalang, Bintawa and Sungai Apong in Pending seat

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate for Pending, Tan Kay Hok, has come up with major plans to give new life to Kenyalang, Bintawa and Sungai Apong areas in the constituency.

Born and raised in Taman Kenyalang in Pending, the 50-year-old said the urban state constituency had not recorded much development over the last 15 years.

As such, his vision would be to bring development to Pending.

According to him, the residential units, some 1,400 of them in Kenyalang Park, were developed in the 1960s and 1970s.

“It is an old township, and many shops have closed down due to competition against emerging shopping malls in and around the city. We need to look at how to bring back the liveliness to Kenyalang.

“I want to put in some new and modern facilities that would bring people back to Kenyalang. I want to bring back the crowds that we used to have. I want to see residents there coming out to take part in local activities, to mingle (with one another) and make the place livelier.

“There are pavilions in Kenyalang (Commercial Centre) where we can put up some facilities for the children, the young people and the elderly folk for them to have some leisure activities. People seldom go to Kenyalang now because nothing is happening there,” he said in an interview on Thursday.

Tan said a playground for children and families, as well as other facilities such as a jogging track could be set up to draw in crowds to the Kenyalang area.

“We can even have a new bookstore (and) bubble milk tea house in the area. “What we see in Kenyalang now are the dark colours. We want to add on modern facilities and bright colours to the area.

“This needs to be done by the government. If I’m elected, I would propose and get it done for the people,” he said.

On Bintawa, Tan said the area had been known as a fishing village since 1960, and his plan for this area would be to transform it into becoming a new attraction – the ‘Bintawa Cove’.

Under this concept, he said, seafood stalls and seafood restaurants would be set up to draw crowds to the area.

“People can come here to buy fresh seafood produce or dine in at the seafood restaurants. Bintawa used to be a light industrial area, but many factories have since moved to Sejingkat.

“We want to take the initiative to talk to the government towards reviving the area by bringing in some SMEs (small and medium enterprises) like food packaging businesses,” he added.

On Sungai Apong, Tan described it as another fishing village in Pending, with some of the residents having been living there for more than 50 years.

“At present, there is a market and a small temple in this area, but it remains undeveloped,” he pointed out.

“I have a plan to turn Sungai Apong into a leisure area for the locals and draw in visitors. We can have a Sunset Riverside Walk along the Sungai (River) Apong.

“We can upgrade and beautify the jetty to make it more presentable and sustainable for Sungai Apong. If these facilities could be put in place, people would be visiting and there would be more businesses,” he said.

Tan also said he would not leave out the Foochow housing area from his vision.

He pointed out that with regard to housing areas, he would strive to play a monitoring role in making sure that the maintenance of infrastructures such as drains and roads would be carried out.

“The ‘Foochow’ comprises mostly housing units that require regular maintenance of facilities. If I’m elected, I would monitor and make sure that all the facilities in this housing area would be improved.”

Tan reminded all that PSB would be contesting in 70 seats in this state election and the party aspires to replace Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to be the next state government.

In this respect, he called upon voters in Pending to support and elect him as the next assemblyman for the constituency.

“PSB is contesting in 70 seats and we stand a good chance of becoming the next government. I hope voters in Pending would vote for me,” Tan pointed out.