PSB offers much-needed reform to local political landscape, says See

KUCHING (Dec 11): Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) is a political platform that offers the perfect opportunity to introduce much-needed reform to the local political landscape, said presidential council member See Chee How.

“When I was sacked from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) last year, I didn’t have other political vehicle connections and we were considering whether to set up a new party or join an existing political party,” he said during a Facebook live session last night.

He said after much consideration and with the state election approaching, they decided to join PSB due to the similarity in ideologies and multiracial membership.

“Everyone got united behind PSB so that we can affect the necessary political reform in Sarawak after 58 years of governance by the same political alliance, and the party would fight for the future of the state,” he said.

The Batu Lintang incumbent said PSB’s election manifesto was produced after intensive consultation with a diverse group of experts from various political alliances and different racial backgrounds.

See will defend the seat under PSB’s ticket in the 12th state election, after winning his previous two terms in 2011 and 2016 for PKR.

During the Facebook live session, PSB Pending candidate Tan Kay Hok said the party comprised experienced political leaders such as president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, who was a Sarawak finance minister for 16 years, and former federal cabinet ministers.

“We have people like Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, Baru Bian, and See Chee How in the party trying to spread awareness of the desire to bring changes to Sarawak and we are now heading in that direction,” said Tan.

PSB Batu Kitang candidate Liu Thian Leong said it was an honour to serve via the party’s platform, pointing out PSB is contesting 70 seats.

Liu said since the United People’s Party (UPP) was rebranded as PSB, it has a stronger membership consisting personalities from various racial and religious backgrounds for a better footing in championing Sarawak’s rights.