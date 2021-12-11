Sarawak donates RM75 mln worth of border defense control assets to army

KUCHING (Dec 11): Sarawak, through the 1st Division Defense Package, has donated RM75 million worth of border defense control assets to the army to step up security control at the state’s borders.

Caretaker chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, in officiating the handover ceremony at Muara Tuang Camp here today, said that it is a gesture of appreciation from the state government for the sacrifices of the armed forces in maintaining security in the state.

“It is hoped that these border defense control assets will help increase the level of security and strengthen Sarawak’s border control,” he said during the ceremony.

Abang Johari said the state government has also donated equipment in the form of 20 computers equipped with internet facilities.

“These facilities will be located at the Innovation and Digital Centre in Muara Tuang Camp. With the availability of this facility, it is hoped to be able to help army personnel and their families in strengthening their education in line with the state’s concern of maintaining the welfare of military personnel here,” he said.

The defence package includes digital telecommunication assets, drones complete with Operations Control Centre together with a Ford Ranger Raptor truck as a drone utility vehicle, and the community Innovation and Digital Centre, all at a total cost of RM75 million.

Abang Johari noted that it has not been easy to carry out the tasks of maintaining the security of the state due to factors such as the state’s geographical area and the terrain.

“Nevertheless, I believe that you can shoulder this responsibility very well looking at the success in various aspects such as border control between the state of Sarawak and our neighbouring countries Indonesia and Brunei.

“We are proud of the success in curbing the entry of illegal immigrants and smuggling activities in the state as well as everyone being at the frontline to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Eastern Field Commander Lieutenant-General Datuk Mardzuki Muhammad said that the army plans to build 13 more control posts along the Sarawak border next year.

He said the border control assets provided will be fully utilised in order to further strengthen control at the state borders from various threats.

“Also, having these assets will further increase the morale, spirit and capability of the army to continue to be committed in guarding every inch of the state border. Every contribution given is very meaningful for us all,” he said.

On another note, Mardzuki said the Innovation and Digital Centre developed at the Muara Tuang Camp as well as at the Penrissen and Rascom Camps have directly helped in improving the learning process of the personnel and their children.

“The contribution of laboratory equipment, laptop computers, learning module equipment and internet access is definitely necessary for every child in today’s learning situation, which is highly dependent on online classes.

“The benefits received by the children and families through science, technology, engineering and mathematics programmes can directly improve children’s knowledge and skills from an early stage. This will definitely provide them the opportunity to further develop their abilities and progress in education,” he said.

Also present were Commander of the 1st Infantry Division Major-General Dato Dzulkafli Mustaffa, Deputy State Secretary (Socio-Economic Transformation) Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani, and Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) general manager Dr Zaidi Razak among others.