Sarawak records 74 new Covid-19 cases

KUCHING (Dec 11): Sarawak recorded 74 new Covid-19 cases today, of which 73 were in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and 2 (mild symptoms), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“From the 73 cases, 33 are in Category 1 and 40 are in Category 2.

“There is only one case in Category 4 (lung infection and needing oxygen),” it said in its daily Covid-19 update.

To date, the cumulative tally of positive cases in Sarawak stands at 251,642.

Meanwhile, the committee said that both Kuching and Miri recorded 26 cases each.

Limbang district had five cases, while Mukah and Bintulu each registered three cases.

There was one case each in Dalat, Sibu, Lawas, Sarikei, Samarahan, Serian, Lundu, Daro, Marudi, Bau and Subis.

The other districts did not record any new cases.