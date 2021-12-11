Sarawakian team wins big at the NASA Space Apps Challenge

KUCHING (Dec 11): Change Makers have done Sarawak and the country proud by winning the world’s largest global hackathon – NASA Space Apps Challenge 2021.

The team from SMK Bintulu comprising Edwin Ting Heng Wei, Isaac Yong Wei Onn, Yiek Siew Hao, Jayden Lu Zheng Li and Sean Lee Jia Roung, and supported by teacher Chew Ai Fang, are one of the 10 Global Winners.

This was announced Thursday at midnight by retired NASA Astronaut Cady Coleman, through a Twitter Livestream announcement.

The team were awarded the ‘Best Use of Technology Global Award’, with their intuitive dashboard that helps streamline and simplify the data given by NASA, allowing homeowners to easily gain access to meteorological data such as solar irradiance, wind speed, surrounding temperature, humidity and amount of clouds.

This data will help homeowners maximise the output of solar panels and solar energy.

“NASA Space Apps Challenge gives local talents a stage to solve global challenges that are impacting our lives through science, technology, engineering, and maths,” said permanent secretary to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research (MESTR) Datu Kameri Affendi.

“We are glad to be partnering with NASA to help develop 21st century skills for our next generation, particularly collaboration, creativity, critical thinking and most importantly, communication.”

He also said that Change Makers winning such a universal event proves that Ministry’s effort in improving education in Sarawak, especially STEM participation is paying off.

The ministry hopes to organise a bigger NASA Hackathon in Sarawak next year, targeting more participants with attractive programmes and prizes.

Change Makers were part of the 37 finalists from 320 locations worldwide, competing for the 10 Global Awards of the NASA Space Apps Challenge 2021.

They were also one of the three Sarawakian teams that represented Malaysia among the 37 global finalists.

The other two teams were team SMK Pujut Educators from Miri and team Dirty Bits from UNIMAS.

“The talent Sarawak is producing in the STEM area is awe inspiring. Sarawak is making great strides and it is teachers and students of SMK Bintulu that are making a name for themselves and also making us very proud to be Malaysian,” said NASA Space Apps Local Lead and Director of Realfun Learning Centre Teo Yuang Teck.

“Sarawak once again showed the world what we are capable of, fostering the talents and brilliant minds of the youth.

“Previously, two students from Realfun Learning Centre also won the coding challenge globally by NASA and Tynker in 2019.”

As part of the award, the team will receive an invitation from NASA to visit their facility in the United States, which could potentially include viewing the launch of a spacecraft.

However, in light of the pandemic, this is subject to prevailing travel conditions and VISA requirements.

The NASA Space Apps Challenge is a 48-hour hackathon where designers, scientists, coders and storytellers use NASA’s open data to solve real-world problems on earth and in space.

As an international competition, the Sarawak event known as NASA Space Apps Sarawak 2021 was held virtually in October this year attracted 87 team participants, and was organised by the MESTR Sarawak in partnership with Realfun Learning Centre.

Admittedly, with the local talent winning the universal event, the NASA Space Apps Challenge Sarawak was a raving success and the organiser hopes that next year will be bigger and better with more talents identified!