Son of late ‘Tok Nan’ wants to develop Pantai Telok Melano as tourism hub

SEMATAN (Dec 11): Azizul Annuar Adenan, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for the Tanjong Datu seat in the 2012 Sarawak state election, believes the area has the potential to be developed into one of the main tourism hubs in the state.

The 30-year-old, who is the youngest son of former Sarawak Chief Minister, the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem, said that the residents of Tanjung Datu hoped that Pantai Telok Melano in the area could become among the focal destinations for domestic and foreign tourists.

“The people here have brought up several issues. Apart from improvements to basic infrastructure, like water and electricity supplies, they also wish to see Tanjong Datu transformed to become a tourism hub.

“For me, the area (Pantai Telok Melano) is the most beautiful in Sarawak. This is the focus area for Tanjung Datu,” he told reporters after attending the Voluntourism: Greening Malaysia programme that was officiated by Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri here today.

According to Azizul, Pantai Telok Melano was becoming increasingly well-known among local and foreign travellers due to its location at the southern tip of Sarawak, close to the Malaysia-Indonesia border.

Asked about him being the fifth son of the former Sarawak Chief Minister and contesting in the Dec 18 election, Azizul said he does not want to just ride on his late father’s popularity and wants the voters to see for themselves his capability and worthiness.

“I’d be lying if I said that my position as the son of a former CM (Chief Minister) does not put pressure on me. But I also want that to spur me to do even better.

“Pressure is something that is normal to me. I thrive on pressure. I believe that based on GPS’ track record here, the voters in Tanjung Datu will continue to give me their backing,” he said.

The late Adenan was the Sarawak Chief Minister from 2014 to 2017.

In the 11th state election in 2016, the late Adenan, who was more fondly known as ‘Tok Nan’, became the Tanjung Datu elected representative for the third term under the Barisan Nasional (BN) banner.

Following his death on Jan 11, 2017, a by-election was held and his widow, Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu contested under BN and won.

In the Dec 18 polls, Azizul faces a four-cornered fight for the Tanjung Datu seat against Jery’in Fauzi of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Goem Pijar of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Independent candidate Abdul Talip Ba’ee. — Bernama