Vote rationally, don’t let anyone buy your vote, Tiong tells Dudong folk

SIBU (Dec 11): Ahead of polling day, Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing is calling on Dudong folk to cast their votes rationally and take actions to eliminate money politics.

He urged them not to give away their votes just for a small, one-off gain.

“I wish to call on the people of Dudong to cast their votes along rational lines to discern the right choices from the wrong during this Sarawak election. Let us take actions to eliminate money politics.

“Do not give away your vote just for a small, one-off gain. It would mean voting against one’s will for those who would simply buy your vote to win elections,” said Tiong in a statement today.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Dudong also categorically denied rumours that have circulated on social media of him having a treasure trove of wealth allowing him to buy votes as malicious claims to discredit him for this election.

On this, the Bintulu MP said that he may be compelled to lodge a police report if those responsible for such rumours do not put an end to them.

“There have been rumours that Tiong King Sing has a treasure trove of wealth allowing me to buy votes at RM500 per vote, and even RM1,000 for a single longhouse ‘pintu’. Some people have even said I would throw in a ‘free gift’ — these rumours are now making the rounds on social media.

“Unfortunately, these rumours have also caused an uproar among the longhouse communities. Therefore, I wish to stress that I categorically deny these rumours as malicious claims to discredit me for this election,” he said.

According to Tiong, throughout his career as a five-term MP, he has enver agreed with the practice (of money politics) nor resorted to buying votes.

“Voters must choose me to support their constituency based on my track record of pragmatic service and sincerity to bring real change to the people. There is no need for me to repeat my achievements in Bintulu, as I believe the people know it. Their votes would also be proof enough of my track record.

“I have also heard that other political parties intend to buy votes. Voters must think carefully before accepting these easy temptations about the type of politicians they want.

“Do they want someone who thinks that money politics will solve anything? Do these politicians really care about bringing development to the place, or are they just in it for personal gain and fame?” he said.

As for those who started these malicious rumours about him, Tiong said that he knows what they intend to do.

“I urge them to stop this despicable behaviour immediately, or I will have no choice but to make a police report to intervene. It is really meaningless to allow it to devolve to such a stage during an election. We are supposed to work to maintain peace and harmony, instead of sowing division,” he said.

Towards this end, he reiterated his call for the voters of Dudong to choose rationally.

“Let’s work together for future development and economic growth in your area. On Dec 18, give the day to GPS and let’s walk hand-in-hand to build a better Dudong,” Tiong said.